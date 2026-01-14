Sick of Verizon? Mint Mobile will give you a full year of T-Mobile-powered Unlimited for only $15 per month

If you're a Verizon user, this week's service outage might have been the last straw. Fortunately, if you're hoping to find a new wireless provider for cheap in 2026, there's a new Mint Mobile deal that might change, well, everything.

For a limited time, the T-Mobile-owned MVNO carrier is dropping the price of its top-rated Unlimited plan down to $15 per month, regardless of how much you buy. That means that you could lock in a full 12 months of one of our favorite wireless plans for Android users and only drop a single payment of $180 upfront. Go take a look at your Verizon phone bill and tell me that that doesn't sound amazing.

The best Mint Mobile plan gets even better with 50% OFF for a limited time

New Customer Offer: score a year of Unlimited for only $15/month at Mint Mobile Ready for a new phone plan? For a limited time, Mint Mobile is dropping the price of its popular Unlimited plan down to $15/month, whether you want 3, 6, or 12 months of service. As with all Mint Mobile plans, you'll have to drop a bit of cash upfront to lock in the deal, but this buy-in-bulk system could land you some serious savings if you're ready to commit. If you're switching from Verizon or AT&T, Mint Mobile will even hook you up with an additional $25 renewal credit for each line you bring over.

✅Recommended if: you're ready to switch phone plans and you're interested in trying out one of the best MVNO carriers in the business; you live in an area with good T-Mobile coverage; you don't mind paying for wireless in bulk.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather pay for wireless on a month-to-month basis; you want a carrier with lots of perks and premium data.

Owned and operated by T-Mobile, Mint Mobile is a popular prepaid wireless provider that operates on a buy-in-bulk plan system. You start by buying wireless in the 3, 6, or 12-month increments of time with savings that increase the more you buy.

All of Mint's plans are pretty solid if you're looking to save money, but the Unlimited tier offers one of the single best values in the business, providing users with unlimited talk, text, and data on T-Mobile's legendary 5G network, plus a mobile hotspot, coverage in Mexico, Canada, and the UK, and more.

Sure, you'll enjoy more premium benefits and entertainment perks by going with a Big Three carrier, but if you want unlimited coverage for cheap, Mint Mobile is one of the best options around, even without a deal attached. Slap on a 50% discount however, and the good value becomes an absolute steal.

Mint Mobile FAQ