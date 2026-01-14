Verizon confirms nationwide outage: here's what still works

What you need to know

Verizon has lost service for hundreds of thousands of users, and phones across the U.S. showed SOS instead of signal bars.

On Wednesday, Verizon’s network went down without warning, leaving customers across the country with SOS-only status bars and dropped calls, TechRadar reports. Problems started late morning on Jan. 14, and by early afternoon, DownDetector had recorded over 170,000 outage reports from all over the U.S.

(Image credit: Downdetector)

At the height of the outage, users in major areas like New York, Nevada, Florida, Las Vegas, and Texas could not make calls, send texts, or use mobile data on Verizon’s network. Even Verizon’s network status page reportedly had trouble loading.

On social platforms like X and Reddit, frustrated subscribers shared stories of dropped calls, unreachable contacts, and phones stuck in SOS mode