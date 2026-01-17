Tech News Wrap: Apple snags Gemini, massive Verizon outage, OnePlus' CEO in trouble, and more

Tech News Wrap (Image credit: Future) Tech News Wrap is our column where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

This is Android Central's Tech News Wrap, your go-to source for a concise roundup of the week's most significant tech stories. This is where we delve into the top headlines that provide the latest developments and innovations contributing to the digital landscape.

Now getting back to business, this week was pretty eventful in the tech space with Apple teaming up with Google for Gemini, Verizon's widespread outage, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau facing an arrest warrant in Taiwan, an Android 17 leak, and the Pixel 10a possibly arriving sooner than expected.

Apple needs Gemini for Siri

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple and Google are kicking off 2026 with a major announcement that could essentially rewrite the rules of the AI race. The companies have entered a multi-year collaboration that will put Gemini at the core of Apple's next generation of phones. This collaboration is also set to power Apple's intelligence features, including a more intuitive and personalized Siri later this year.

In a joint statement, the companies