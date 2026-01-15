Good news: you won’t have to pay for basic Galaxy AI tools after all

What you need to know

Samsung has updated its support pages to confirm core Galaxy AI features won’t move behind a paywall.

Third-party AI tools like Google's Circle to Search are not covered by this promise and follow their own, separate terms.

Future "enhanced" or new AI features from Samsung could still require payment.

Samsung has quietly addressed a major concern for Galaxy owners: the fear that AI features would end up behind a paywall. After months of confusion and online speculation, Samsung updated the fine print on its Galaxy AI support pages to make one thing clear: the core Galaxy AI tools you use today will remain free forever.

When Galaxy AI launched with the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung said basic AI features would be free “through 2025.” The fine print made it seem like you might have to pay after that.

This unclear message left many users unsure if tools like Photo Assist, Writing Assist, or Interpreter would soon cost a monthly fee.

Now, Samsung has changed the footnote to say clearly: “Galaxy AI basic features provided by Samsung are free.” The company also makes it clear that future paid options could be added, but only for enhanced tools or features not included in the basic set (via Android Authority). Third-party AI features, such as Google’s Circle to Search, are separate and may have their own terms.

So, what stays free? Samsung lists its basic AI suite in the “Advanced Intelligence” section of its terms. This includes main features like Call Assist, Writing Assist, Photo Assist, Interpreter, Note & Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, Now Brief, and Audio Eraser.

Galaxy AI has been central to Samsung’s software strategy since the One UI 6.1 update in 2024, which brought the suite to both flagship Samsung phones and some older devices. These on-device and cloud-based tools are designed to make everyday tasks, such as photo editing and language translation, faster and easier.

Keep in mind that Samsung has not ruled out paid AI add-ons in the future. The new statement only guarantees that the basic tools will stay free.