Tech News Wrap: Samsung's creaseless display, Motorola's bold CES showings, Galaxy S26 latest leaks, and more

CES 2026 just wrapped up in Las Vegas, and it was a massive week for mobile tech. Samsung stole the show with a "creaseless" display breakthrough, while Motorola showed off some new phones, Google dealt with both a major Gemini expansion and a frustrating software hiccup for Pixel owners. Let's get into it.

Samsung really stepped up its "creaseless" foldable game

(Image credit: @UniverseIce on X)

