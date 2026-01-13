What you need to know

Rumors regarding Google's next mid-range, the Pixel 10a, suggest the device could see a February 17, 2026 launch date.

Late details also suggest it will arrive in Obsidian, Fog, Lavender, and Berry shades.

Older reports claim the phone might stick close to the Pixel 9a with a ~6.3-inch display, a 5,100mAh battery, and an 8/128GB (RAM/storage) configuration.

Google's mid-range Pixel typically arrives a few months after, which is where a new report leads us this week.

Early this morning (Jan 13), a post by DroidLife spotted tech tipster Roland Quandt discussing a rumor about some last remaining Google Pixel 10a specs. However, what stands out in this leak is that the publication and the tipster allege a launch window in February. Quandt's BlueSky posts claims that Google is preparing to launch the mid-range model in "mid-February."

DroidLife highlighted its own research, and it supposedly discovered retail listings that have posted "similar details." The publication took it a step further, stating that the Pixel 10a could see a specific launch date of February 17, 2026 (that's a Tuesday, in case you're wondering).

Quandt's post continues with some last-minute device details, suggesting the phone will debut with 128GB and 256GB storage options. Consumers can pretty much expect these totals to remain low, as has been Google's previous trend. The tipster then highlights colors, such as Obsidian, Fog, Lavender, and Berry.

A mid-range 10a

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

As far as colors go, there was an earlier leak last year that kinda-sorta mentioned how "bold" they'd be, but that was based on its supposed wallpapers. A leak from Telegram claimed the Pixel 10a would debut in shades of black, blue, dark blue, red, and green. The "red" could probably be paired with "Berry," while "black" is most likely "Obsidian," now. In other news, there was a huge Pixel 10a leak before the year's end in December, speculating on a device that's not too different from the 9a.

After a report spotted the phone receiving certification on Verizon's network, specifications highlighted a ~6.3-inch display, a 5,100mAh battery, and an 8/128GB (RAM/storage) configuration. Moreover, a 48MP main camera was spotted, too.

The screen is said to be an FHD Plus display, which rounds out specs that make the 10a feel like a 9a. There's hope that the mid-range will be upgraded in other ways, like its Tensor G4, but there's nothing for certain yet. Additionally, it was previously theorized that the phone could debut in March 2026. While the current leaks go against that, it's still early.