New Pixel 10a leak suggests price holds steady despite rising production costs

Google's next budget phone launch could be around the corner in February, earlier than its usual summer launch. However, there have been somewhat contradictory leaks about the price of the Pixel 10a.

Just last week, we heard that the Google Pixel 10a could launch with a price even cheaper than the Pixel 9a, according to a reliable tipster, MysteryLupin, at least in Europe. For context, they stated that the 128GB Pixel 10a is expected to cost approximately €500, representing a €50 price drop compared to its predecessor.

However, another new leak suggests that Google may leave the price of the Pixel 10a untouched. Dealabs states that because of rising component costs for RAM and storage, Google is more likely to keep the price stick to the €549 for the 128GB model and €649 for the 256GB model.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Recent reports suggest that the LPDDR5X RAM, commonly used in the Pixel series, is experiencing significant price increases due to supply issues, thanks to the rising demand in the AI-sector. This is pushing centers to prioritize into an "AI-first manufaturing" strategy, what some call the "Memory Supercycle."

Which means that Google is less likely to lower the cost of its smartphone, considering it needs to keep up in the AI-race as well as stay afloat when it is in its smartphone business as well. Google may even absorb that extra cost for production and keep the new phone at the usual cost, just like the Pixel 9a, which seems like a win-win situation for now.

Furthermore, the report also doubles down on early launch rumors, suggesting that the Pixel 10a is set for a February 18 release, with preorders beginning on March 5.

The Pixel 10a is said to keep most of its predecessor's specs, including the 6.3-inch display, a 5,100mAh battery, an 8/128GB (RAM/storage) configuration, and the 48 MP camera too. We're hoping it does get the new Tensor G4 after all; otherwise, what is really "new" in the 10a?