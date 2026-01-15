Google Pixel 10a price leak hints at a rare Google price cut

What you need to know

Despite rising component costs, the Pixel 10a is tipped to launch cheaper than last year.

The 128GB Pixel 10a could land at around €500 in Europe — about €50 less than the Pixel 9a.

To hit this aggressive price, Google is reportedly reusing the Tensor G4 chip and chassis from the Pixel 9a.

The year 2026 was supposed to be the year our wallets cried. With the ongoing RAM crisis pushing component costs through the roof, the writing was on the wall. We expected the next budget Pixel to either jump in price or get stripped to the bone.

But a new leak shows Google has other plans. Reliable tipster @MysteryLupin says the Google Pixel 10a will launch early and could be even cheaper than the last model.

Retailer listings suggest the Google Pixel 10a could launch on Feb 17, 2026.• 128 GB: ~€500Colors: Obsidian, Berry, Lavender, Fog• 256 GB: ~€600Color: Obsidian• Official cases: ~€20Colors match phone lineupJanuary 13, 2026

If the new leak is accurate, the phone could launch on February 17, which is much earlier than usual. This matches an earlier leak about the release date.

The main news is that the 128GB Pixel 10a is expected to cost about €500 in Europe.

For context, the Pixel 9a launched at €549. In a market where most companies blame price hikes on inflation, a €50 price drop is rare.

Direct currency conversions are tricky (about $582), but this European price suggests Google may aim for a price below $499 in the U.S. It could even be as low as $449, which would beat many competitors.

The trade-off

Before you get too excited, it’s important to see how Google might make this possible. Rumors say the specs are very similar to last year’s model. The device is expected to use the same Tensor G4 chipset as the Pixel 9a, instead of the newer G5 chip found in the flagship series.

Leaked images show a phone that looks almost the same as last year’s model. The specs also match, with 8GB of RAM and a 5,100mAh battery.

Even though the hardware might be the same, the colors are new. The 128GB model is tipped to land in four colors: Obsidian, Berry, Lavender, and Fog. If you need the larger 256GB storage (priced around €600), just make sure you like black, because Obsidian is the only leaked option for the higher tier.

By apparently recycling the chassis and processor, Google may sidestep the component price hikes plaguing other manufacturers. It may seem like a small update, but for anyone wanting a reliable camera and clean software under $500, it’s a win.