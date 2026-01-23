New Pixel 10a leak suggests Google is playing it safe

What you need to know

Leaked renders of the Pixel 10a show the same flat, pill-shaped camera bar and familiar A-series bezels.

Performance may get a small boost thanks to a slightly improved Tensor G4 chip.

Battery and charging remain untouched at 5,100mAh with 23W wired charging.

If you were hoping for a big redesign or a new look for the A-series, you might be disappointed. Newly leaked images of the Pixel 10a show a phone that looks almost identical to last year’s model, suggesting Google is sticking with a familiar design rather than trying something bold.

The newest renders, shared by YTechB, display the Pixel 10a from all sides. At first glance, it’s tough to tell this phone apart from last year’s version. As per the leaked renders, it still has the same pill-shaped camera bar that sits flat, unlike the raised visor on the flagship models, and keeps the even bezels that are typical for the A-series.

The sides of the phone don't seem to be changed either. The power and volume buttons are still on the same side, and the other edge remains smooth and simple.