Google Pixel 10a vs. Pixel 8a: What's changing two years later?
Buying Guides
By Brady Snyder published
The Google Pixel 10a looks to be a subtle upgrade over the Pixel 9a, but it could be an easier sell for Pixel 8a owners.
Google Pixel 10a
An incremental upgrade
Google isn't planning any major changes for the Pixel 10a, according to the latest rumors and leaks. That said, the Google Pixel 10a will feel like a significant jump over the Pixel 8a. The new device will bring the Pixel 9a's redesign and battery improvements plus other expected changes.
Pros
- Rumors point to Google using a "boosted" version of its Tensor G4 process
- Questionable leak suggests Google could further slim down the camera bump
- Display could be brighter, although only minor changes are expected
Cons
- Google is expected to keep RAM and storage configurations identical to the Pixel 9a
- Limited hardware upgrades to display, processor, battery, and cameras
- Pixel 9a prices are dropping, and Google will compete with itself