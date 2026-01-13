How do you use Android Central? Share your thoughts and win a $250 gift card!

We’re running a short audience survey to better understand who our readers are, what they do, and how they use Android Central.



As we continue to develop the site, we want to make sure Android Central genuinely reflects its audience — from everyday Android users to enthusiasts and professionals working across the tech industry.

Your feedback will help us improve how we cover news, reviews, features, and buying advice, and ensure we’re serving both consumers and professionals as well as possible.



Whether you visit Android Central for breaking Android news, deep dives, product reviews, or help making smarter buying decisions, your insight plays an important role in shaping what we do next.



The survey only takes a few minutes to complete. As a thank-you, everyone who participates will be entered into a prize draw to win an Amazon gift card — $250 or £200, depending on the winner’s location.



If you’re willing to share your thoughts, we’d really appreciate your input.