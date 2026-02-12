Android Central Best in Show MWC 2026 Awards is now accepting submissions — Here's what you need to know and how you can get your product recognized

Android Central is now accepting entries for its MWC 2026 Best in Show Awards.

MWC sign outside
(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

MWC 2026 is almost here, and you know what that means. Barcelona is about to be flooded with new smartphones, accessories, wearables, projectors, and other AI gadgets as brands prepare to showcase their biggest innovations on the show floor.

The Android Central team will be on the ground in Barcelona to bring you the latest coverage straight from the show floor. We'll be going hands-on with as much tech as possible and spotlight the products that truly deserve your attention.

If you're a brand planning to showcase something at MWC and think it deserves recognition, submissions are now open. The entry fee is $250 per product, per publication, and all entries will be reviewed by our experienced editorial teams to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation. The deadline to submit is February 25, 2026.

Click here to enter the Android Central Best in Show MWC 2026 Awards!

The &quot;MWC&quot; sign outside of a building

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

As always, winners of the Best of MWC 2026 award will receive full coverage on Android Central, along with a trophy presented on the show floor. So, if you have a product you're confident about showcasing and believe it deserves the spotlight, this is your opportunity to put it in front of our judges.

You can find all the details on how to enter, along with the full terms and conditions, on our dedicated Best in Show MWC 2026 Awards page.

We can't wait to see what you bring to the MWC show floor this year!

Sanuj Bhatia
Sanuj Bhatia
Contributor

Sanuj is a tech writer who loves exploring smartphones, tablets, and wearables. He began his journey with a Nokia Lumia and later dived deep into Android and iPhone. He's been writing about tech since 2018, with bylines at Pocketnow, Android Police, Pocket-Lint, and MakeUseOf. When he's not testing gadgets, he's either sipping chai, watching football, or playing cricket.

