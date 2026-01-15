What you need to know

A South Korean user reported on Samsung's Community Forum that their Galaxy Z TriFold has taken physical damage despite nothing externally causing it.

The user's photo shows that the left-most panel of their main display had a long strip of dead pixels, running from top to bottom.

Last summer, users checking out the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores noticed that there were severe inconsistency issues with its hinge.

One user is already reporting the worst-case scenario for their Samsung TriFold, a month after the device went live.

This week isn't starting great for one South Korean user on Samsung's Community forum, as their report shed light on a display issue for the Galaxy Z TriFold (via 9to5Google). The user is flabbergasted, as their title points out that their display "is out." The report concerns the main 10-inch internal display, as the user posted a photo of their display and the heartwrenching strip of dead space on the left side.

This strip of dead pixels seems right about where the left-most panel would fold over. The user says that the display for their "trifold that I bought a month ago went out. There was no external shock at all."

Its the fact that they've reported no external shock damage (on their part or otherwise) that's the most concerning. The user begins to question the overall durability of Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold, considering this unfortunate damage seemingly showed up on its own.

Both the original poster and a commenter made note of a crucial fact: the Galaxy Z TriFold is not covered by Samsung's insurance. One comment reads, "Trifolds are not covered by insurance. There are no insurance products available." The original poster made note of that, too, which is where their conundrum begins, as they've nowhere left to turn.

An expensive device with an expensive issue