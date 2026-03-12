This is the best spy game I've played since GoldenEye 007, and everyone is sleeping on it

Unseen Diplomacy 2 is the sequel I never expected, but it's the one you absolutely need to play.

Trying to grab a fake diamond between a grid of lasers in Unseen Diplomacy 2 on Meta Quest 3
(Image credit: Triangular Pixels)

As I rode my way down the elevator with my wirecutters, screwdriver, blowgun, and assorted other tools at the ready, I gleefully anticipated what my next mission would look like. Would I encounter AI-powered robots that were sure to blow my cover? Maybe take down a few fields of laser traps? Hack into the security cameras and gather my intel that way? The choices seemed infinite, and the best part was that I rarely knew what to expect next.

The sequel is, quite frankly, one of the best VR games I've ever played. The visuals are not only impeccably stylistic and fit the mood very well — think back to the 2003 pseudo spy game XIII with its graphic novel style — but the concept is properly fleshed out and utilizes all of the Meta Quest 3's best and most unique hardware features. Full wireless freedom, the ability to map out your whole home and convert it into a playable virtual space, and the fantastic possibility that comes with moving your body like a real spy would, all without the potentially fatal consequences at the end of the day.

