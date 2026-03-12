This is the best spy game I've played since GoldenEye 007, and everyone is sleeping on it

Click for next article

As I rode my way down the elevator with my wirecutters, screwdriver, blowgun, and assorted other tools at the ready, I gleefully anticipated what my next mission would look like. Would I encounter AI-powered robots that were sure to blow my cover? Maybe take down a few fields of laser traps? Hack into the security cameras and gather my intel that way? The choices seemed infinite, and the best part was that I rarely knew what to expect next.

AC thVRsday In his weekly column, Android Central Senior Content Producer Nick Sutrich delves into all things VR, from new hardware to new games, upcoming technologies, and so much more.

It was this sense of exploration and adventure that was most unexpected in Unseen Diplomacy 2, the surprising sequel to an incredibly niche VR tech demo from the original HTC Vive's 2016 release. I recall being enamored with the physical movement required to play the original title, and I showed it off to numerous people who visited. Still, that game was little more than a well-executed, unique concept that lacked any real gameplay depth.

The sequel is, quite frankly, one of the best VR games I've ever played. The visuals are not only impeccably stylistic and fit the mood very well — think back to the 2003 pseudo spy game XIII with its graphic novel style — but the concept is properly fleshed out and utilizes all of the Meta Quest 3's best and most unique hardware features. Full wireless freedom, the ability to map out your whole home and convert it into a playable virtual space, and the fantastic possibility that comes with moving your body like a real spy would, all without the potentially fatal consequences at the end of the day.

Article continues below