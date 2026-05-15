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What you need to know

The ASUS, Xreal partnership is finally here, as the ROG Xreal R1 AR gaming glasses have debuted.

The glasses feature a Sony 0.55-inch micro-OLED display, but users can project a 171-inch virtual screen.

This device has been crafted to feel like a true extension of the ROG Ally, a handheld gaming console, with smooth fresh rates, vibrant visuals, enhanced sound, and 2D-to-3D conversion for games.

The glasses are available for pre-order at Best Buy for $849.

If you've been keeping an eye on a specific pair of gaming-oriented smart glasses collaboration, today is your day.

ASUS (ROG) and Xreal's collaboration for a pair of AR smart glasses has been teased since January, and now the ROG Xreal R1 is available for pre-order today (May 15). In a press release, ASUS claims that the R1 glasses have evolved into an extension of the ROG Ally (a portable gaming handheld). ASUS states it's helped to unify the "hardware and software to deliver a cohesive experience." When it comes to Xreal, its XR technology helps bring everything together.

As a result, the R1 smart glasses feature a Sony 0.55-inch (and a projected 171-inch virtual) micro-OLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz. To further the feeling of "wearing" a handheld gaming console on your face, the post states the display offers minimal motion blur and jittering, while providing smooth visuals and a "highly responsive" experience.

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