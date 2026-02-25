The best Samsung Galaxy S26 preorder deals — how to get the flagship phones for dirt cheap (or even free)

It's official: the Galaxy S26 series has been revealed, and if you're on the hunt for the best preorder deals ahead of the Samsung phones' March 11th release date, you've come to the right place. I'm hard at work tracking down the best early S26 deals so you don't have to go searching, and there are already quite a few promotions that you should check out ASAP.

I'm talking about deals like T-Mobile's offer that will get you the Galaxy S26 Ultra for completely FREE, no trade-in required, or Amazon's preorder offer that'll land you a free storage upgrade and $100 gift card when you grab the base model Galaxy S26.

More preorder deals are sure to kick off in the coming hours, so feel free to check back later to see what's new: I'll keep adding new Samsung Galaxy S26 offers as they go live throughout the week!

Samsung Galaxy S26 deals