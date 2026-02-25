Jump to:

The best Samsung Galaxy S26 preorder deals — how to get the flagship phones for dirt cheap (or even free)

Deals
By published

From the base model to the super-powered Ultra, these are the best Galaxy S26 deals on the web (so far).

Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra
(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)
Jump to:

It's official: the Galaxy S26 series has been revealed, and if you're on the hunt for the best preorder deals ahead of the Samsung phones' March 11th release date, you've come to the right place. I'm hard at work tracking down the best early S26 deals so you don't have to go searching, and there are already quite a few promotions that you should check out ASAP.

I'm talking about deals like T-Mobile's offer that will get you the Galaxy S26 Ultra for completely FREE, no trade-in required, or Amazon's preorder offer that'll land you a free storage upgrade and $100 gift card when you grab the base model Galaxy S26.

Samsung Galaxy S26 quick links

Samsung Galaxy S26 deals

T-Mobile: Get a FREE Galaxy S26 with eligible unlimited plan
FREE w/ new line
Read moreRead less

T-Mobile: Get a FREE Galaxy S26 with eligible unlimited plan

The Galaxy S26 was literally just unveiled today and you can already get the phone for FREE by preordering and adding a line on T-Mobile's Experience More or Go5G Plus plan.

View Deal