The best Samsung Galaxy S26 preorder deals — how to get the flagship phones for dirt cheap (or even free)
From the base model to the super-powered Ultra, these are the best Galaxy S26 deals on the web (so far).
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
It's official: the Galaxy S26 series has been revealed, and if you're on the hunt for the best preorder deals ahead of the Samsung phones' March 11th release date, you've come to the right place. I'm hard at work tracking down the best early S26 deals so you don't have to go searching, and there are already quite a few promotions that you should check out ASAP.
I'm talking about deals like T-Mobile's offer that will get you the Galaxy S26 Ultra for completely FREE, no trade-in required, or Amazon's preorder offer that'll land you a free storage upgrade and $100 gift card when you grab the base model Galaxy S26.
More preorder deals are sure to kick off in the coming hours, so feel free to check back later to see what's new: I'll keep adding new Samsung Galaxy S26 offers as they go live throughout the week!
Samsung Galaxy S26 quick links
- Samsung Unpacked 2026: live updates and everything we know
- Amazon: free storage upgrades, gift cards
- Best Buy: trade-in credit, free storage upgrades
- T-Mobile: FREE Galaxy S26 Ultra with new line
- Verizon: FREE Galaxy S26 phones, trade-in opportunities
- AT&T: FREE Galaxy S26 phones w/ trade-in, new line
- Samsung: up to $900 of trade-in credit, bundle discounts
Samsung Galaxy S26 deals
Read moreRead less▼
T-Mobile: Get a FREE Galaxy S26 with eligible unlimited plan
The Galaxy S26 was literally just unveiled today and you can already get the phone for FREE by preordering and adding a line on T-Mobile's Experience More or Go5G Plus plan.