A report from a South Korean publication claims Samsung is looking to launch a second Galaxy Z Fold next year, but with a wider display experience.

Allegedly, the device could look to offer an 18:18 screen ratio on its internal display, a screen that focuses more horizontally, not vertically.

Samsung had a "second" Fold in 2024, the Fold Special Edition, though that device was restricted to the South Korean market.

There are rumors that Samsung is putting a second Galaxy Z Fold model in its 2026 plans.

In a report by The Elec (South Korean), Samsung has allegedly "shared its development plans" for a second Fold model in 2026, per an unnamed source (via SamMobile). For now, the rumors are painting one new Galaxy Z Flip model next year with two new Fold devices. The publication claims Samsung is intending to create a "Wide" Fold model.

This Wide-Fold is reportedly aiming to combine dual 18:9 screens "to create an internal display with a nearly identical 18:18 aspect ratio." Perhaps we're looking at a future Fold that truly leans into the whole tablet vibe that welcomes users in with an inviting landscape view, rather than trying to balance things with verticality.

Info from its source claims Samsung is looking to finalize the details surrounding this phone by the end of September or early in October. Additionally, this second Wide-Fold is "expected to launch simultaneously" with 2026's expected Flip 8 and Fold 8.

We've had two Folds before... technically

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Hearing the idea that we may have two Galaxy Z Folds on the way sort of reminds us of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. You could say this device is a little bit of a wild card, as it was pretty much exclusive to the South Korean market. The foldable had a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8-inch internal display with a thinner, lighter build. The Special Edition didn't quite make headlines like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 did, as that model offered upgrades far beyond the former.

That popularity is also something Samsung is scrambling to keep up with, as a recent report says the company needs to make more. The company is reportedly boosting its original production plans for the Fold 7 in September, going from 200,000 units to 260,000 units. This influx of popularity also forced Samsung to alter its plans in August, bumping things up by nearly 100,000 units to meet demand.

We're still very early in this alleged second Wide-Fold rumor. Samsung doesn't release foldables until the summer, anyway. We'll have to see how/if things change.