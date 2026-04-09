Click for next article

What you need to know

A rumor alleges that Samsung is preparing to debut its Galaxy Z Fold 8, Flip 8 phones in London, U.K. on July 22.

This same report also claims the "Wide" Fold will join these devices, as well as the "introduction" of the S Pen.

A Samsung exec, shortly after the Fold 7/Flip 7 debuted claimed the company was "thinking about" returning the S Pen to the book-style foldable.

Galaxy S26 Unpacked is done; so, we're moving on with these rumors about Samsung's summer Unpacked that could take place in the U.K.

Rumors from Korea Economic Times are grabbing attention today (Apr 9), suggesting Samsung is preparing to host its next Unpacked event in London, U.K. (via 9to5Google). Supposedly, this will take place late in July, potentially on July 22. What's most interesting is the devices and accessories the publication's rumor highlights.

Samsung's summer Unpacked is reserved for its foldables (primarily), so the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and—presumably—the Flip 8 will debut; however, the "Wide" Fold was also mentioned.

Article continues below

The publication claims that not only will we see the "Wide" Fold debut with the usual suspects, but the S Pen could be involved, too. The post says Samsung is preparing to "sequentially introduce the S Pen after unveiling the Wide Fold this year." This statement is interesting for more reasons than one. What's unclear is whether or not this means the Wide Fold will receive an S Pen or if it'll just be the Fold 8.

A lot to fold

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

This S Pen angle is interesting as, after its 2025 summer Unpacked for the Fold 7 and Flip 7, Samsung's executive director of the MX business division, Kang Min-seok, talked about the stylus. There were hopes that the Fold 7 would feature the useful tool, but that didn't come to pass. Shortly after, Kang Min-seok said Samsung was "thinking about" investing in its R&D resources to return the S Pen to the foldable. This wouldn't be something so simple. Kang Min-seok stressed that the stylus would need to be thinner with "innovative tech."

Also, the Fold 7 was quite thin, and that was attributed to its lack of an S Pen. Samsung said the foldable should be viewed as a "trade-off" considering all that it's been outfitted with. Alleged Fold 8 renderings paint the device as looking similar to its 2025 variant, but it's the "Wide" Fold that's been catching our attention.

More and more reports suggest the phone will feature a 7.6-inch display with a 4,800mAh battery. A 4:3 aspect ratio was purported to warrant the idea of a wider foldable for users.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Android Central's Take

A summer launch in London, huh? Just last year Samsung's foldables were showcased in New York. The South Korean publication states that London is a "key factor" for Samsung's presence in Europe, so perhaps there's something there it wants to solidify. These rumors only add more fuel to the fire, as we all await what Samsung's officially preparing to its summer Unp