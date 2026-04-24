Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 7: Worth waiting for?

Versus
By published

Samsung really needs to wow us with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 if it hopes to stay competitive in this segment.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 7: Pricing and availability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 on corner of path

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

I sincerely hope Samsung doesn't bump up the price of Galaxy Z Fold 8 again as it already got a price bump last year. As there's no evidence to suggest this might happen, let's assume that it starts at the same $1,999.99. This would be for the 256GB variant, with the price going up to $2,500 for the 1TB variant. With the Z Fold 7, only the 1TB variant got 16GB RAM while the tiers below came with 12GB. I do hope Samsung offers 16GB across all storage tiers this year.

Article continues below