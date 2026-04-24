Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 7: Worth waiting for?

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Not super exciting The Samung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to arrive in July with the possibility of a larger battery and quicker charging. We don't expect many design changes but there is talk of S Pen support returning and a second, wider aspect ratio model in the works. Pros Rumored to feature a larger 5,000mAh battery

Rumored to support faster 45W charging

Expected to come with a less visible crease

Should have the latest Qualcomm chip

Pricing should stay the same Cons Probably won't look much different than the Z Fold 7

IP rating to stay the same

S Pen support remains unclear Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $1,429.98 at Walmart $1,599.99 at Amazon $1,599.99 at Samsung $1,999.99 at Verizon Samsung's most popular Fold yet The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 got a major design overhaul, making it slimmer and lighter than ever before. Despite ditching support for the S Pen and being more expensive, demand for it was higher than even Samsung anticipated. Pros The crease is practically non-existent

Doesn't feel like a heavy remote when folded anymore

Larger and wider cover screen

Truly a 2-in-1 device

Shares the same camera as the S25 Ultra

Excellent performance

That blue is oh so blue, and looks incredible Cons No S Pen support

Even more expensive than before

There's no dust protection

Battery life is meh

With the Galaxy S26 series launched and out of the way, it's time to turn our attention to Samsung's even more premium foldable launch. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to arrive in July with a larger battery, faster charging, and maybe even S Pen support, but no other significant changes that we're aware of at the moment. We might actually get to see a second 'Wide' edition launch alongside the regular Z Fold 8. With prices expected to be the same (if not more), the Galaxy Z Fold 7 might just be a much better "value" buy.

It'll soon be a year in July for the Galaxy Z Fold 7's existence and it's already officially selling for $400 lower than the launch price, and this is outside sale season. This could dip further as July rolls around. Since we don't have the official specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 right now, let's hypothetically compare Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 7 based on all the rumors so far.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 7: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

I sincerely hope Samsung doesn't bump up the price of Galaxy Z Fold 8 again as it already got a price bump last year. As there's no evidence to suggest this might happen, let's assume that it starts at the same $1,999.99. This would be for the 256GB variant, with the price going up to $2,500 for the 1TB variant. With the Z Fold 7, only the 1TB variant got 16GB RAM while the tiers below came with 12GB. I do hope Samsung offers 16GB across all storage tiers this year.

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