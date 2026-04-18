Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs. Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Samsung's next vs Google's best

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Samsung's next foldable is coming, but Google's already ahead in a few key areas.

Even though the Galaxy Z Fold 8 isn't official yet, we already have enough leaks and early details to paint a picture of how it might stack up. So here's a speculative look at how Samsung's next foldable could compare to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and what you can expect when it finally launches.

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