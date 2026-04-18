Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs. Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Samsung's next vs Google's best
Samsung's next foldable is coming, but Google's already ahead in a few key areas.
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Minimal upgrades incoming
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to focus more on incremental upgrades rather than a full redesign. Leaks suggest a similar overall design with a newer chipset, but it could bring a larger 5,000mAh battery with faster charging. There are also reports of a couple of camera hardware upgrades.
Pros
- Rumored to feature a larger 5,000mAh battery
- Rumored to support faster 45W charging
- Expected to come with a less visible crease
- Will likely feature a faster chipset compared to Tensor G5
Cons
- Expected to retain a similar design to the Galaxy Z Fold 7
- May still miss out on full IP68 dust and water resistance like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold
- S Pen support remains unclear
Best Pixel foldable
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is Google's most refined foldable yet. It brings an IP68 rating, a redesigned hinge, slimmer bezels, and a faster Tensor G5 chip. It also supports PixelSnap Qi2 for magnetic wireless charging and, of course, comes packed with Google's AI features and Pixel-exclusive tools.
Pros
- IP68-certified against dust and water ingress
- Built-in magnets and support for Qi2 wireless charging
- Upgraded Tensor G5 chipset with custom ISP
- Clean software experience with day-one updates
Cons
- Slower wired charging speeds (30W)
- Thicker, heavier, and bulkier design
- Pricey in many regions
It might feel like it just happened, but believe it or not, we're already likely just a few months away from Samsung's next foldable launch. The company is expected to unveil its new foldable phones this summer, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8. And while there's still some time to go, leaks have already started giving us a rough idea of what to expect.
Apple is also rumored to be entering the foldable space this year, but if you're in the U.S. and looking to buy an Android book-style foldable, your main choices will likely come down to Samsung and Google: the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Even though the Galaxy Z Fold 8 isn't official yet, we already have enough leaks and early details to paint a picture of how it might stack up. So here's a speculative look at how Samsung's next foldable could compare to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and what you can expect when it finally launches.Article continues below