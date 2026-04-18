Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs. Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Samsung's next vs Google's best

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Minimal upgrades incoming The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to focus more on incremental upgrades rather than a full redesign. Leaks suggest a similar overall design with a newer chipset, but it could bring a larger 5,000mAh battery with faster charging. There are also reports of a couple of camera hardware upgrades. Pros Rumored to feature a larger 5,000mAh battery

Rumored to support faster 45W charging

Expected to come with a less visible crease

Will likely feature a faster chipset compared to Tensor G5 Cons Expected to retain a similar design to the Galaxy Z Fold 7

May still miss out on full IP68 dust and water resistance like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold

S Pen support remains unclear Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold $1,499 at Amazon $1,499 at Best Buy $1,799.99 at Verizon Check Walmart Best Pixel foldable The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is Google's most refined foldable yet. It brings an IP68 rating, a redesigned hinge, slimmer bezels, and a faster Tensor G5 chip. It also supports PixelSnap Qi2 for magnetic wireless charging and, of course, comes packed with Google's AI features and Pixel-exclusive tools. Pros IP68-certified against dust and water ingress

Built-in magnets and support for Qi2 wireless charging

Upgraded Tensor G5 chipset with custom ISP

Clean software experience with day-one updates Cons Slower wired charging speeds (30W)

Thicker, heavier, and bulkier design

Pricey in many regions

It might feel like it just happened, but believe it or not, we're already likely just a few months away from Samsung's next foldable launch. The company is expected to unveil its new foldable phones this summer, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8. And while there's still some time to go, leaks have already started giving us a rough idea of what to expect.

Apple is also rumored to be entering the foldable space this year, but if you're in the U.S. and looking to buy an Android book-style foldable, your main choices will likely come down to Samsung and Google: the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Even though the Galaxy Z Fold 8 isn't official yet, we already have enough leaks and early details to paint a picture of how it might stack up. So here's a speculative look at how Samsung's next foldable could compare to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and what you can expect when it finally launches.

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