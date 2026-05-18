Pixel Watch owners say sleep tracking is broken again
A new Pixel Watch bug is hiding sleep stats even though Fitbit still records them.
What you need to know
- Pixel Watch users are reporting a new bug that hides sleep data on the watch, even though Fitbit still records it in the background.
- Many affected users keep seeing a “No recent data” message despite having complete sleep stats available in the Fitbit app.
- The issue reportedly lasts for multiple nights, and basic fixes like restarting the watch are not reliably solving it.
Another health-tracking nightmare is hitting Google’s Pixel Watch series, and this time it’s sleep data that’s the latest victim. Some Pixel Watch users are reporting that their watches have stopped displaying sleep stats on the device itself, although the data is still being recorded in the background.
Complaints started surfacing on Reddit late last week, with Pixel Watch users reporting their devices kept showing a frustrating “No recent data. Wear your watch to sleep” message (via Android Authority). The weird thing is that many of those same users could still see full sleep records from within the Fitbit app on their phones.
Restarting won't fix it
Users have reported the issue to happen for several nights in a row and that simple troubleshooting such as restarting the watch does not always fix the issue.