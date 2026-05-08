Google Health will leave behind some classic Fitbit app features: Here's all of them

Click for next article

What you need to know

Google is replacing Fitbit with Google Health, but many classic features are being removed in the transition.

Sleep Profile, badges, and social features like groups and messages are being discontinued from the app.

New metrics like Resilience and weekly cardio targets replace stress scores and daily goals.

Alongside launching its new Fitbit Air, Google's competitor to the Whoop band, Google has also announced that the Fitbit app will transition into the new Google Health platform. However, this shift also means some classic Fitbit features are going away.

Google has detailed in a support page what the redesigned Google Health app will bring, but it looks like a few familiar features won't make the cut (via 9to5Google). One of the biggest changes is that Sleep Profile and its animal-based summaries are being removed.

Instead of showing how you slept over the past month, Google is moving toward a more AI-driven approach through Google Health Premium, where you can ask questions about your sleep patterns. Google also notes that for Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 users the snore detection feature is going away.

Latest Videos From

The Google Health app will allow users to check their oxygen saturation levels using the SpO2 data. This means that, with the update, the Estimated Oxygen Variation (EOV) levels will no longer be available. Google is also transitioning the cardio fitness core to standard VO2 max.

(Image credit: Joe Maring / Android Central)

One change I actually like is that Google is moving away from daily goals and shifting toward a more flexible weekly cardio target. This makes more sense in real life, since you can make up for a missed workout later in the week if you're busy or not feeling well.

When it comes to other health tracking features, minute-by-minute skin temperature data is going away. Instead, users will get daily and weekly trends. Google is also replacing the stress score with a new Resil