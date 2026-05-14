Garmin's Whoop rival just leaked, and it might be five times the price of the Fitbit Air
Garmin's rumored Cirqa fitness band has leaked with a surprisingly high price tag.
What you need to know
- Garmin's rumored Cirqa tracker could become the most expensive screenless fitness band yet at around $510.
- The leaked Garmin Cirqa reportedly features a fabric band design with no screen and full-day health tracking.
- Garmin's Whoop rival is expected to track sleep, heart rate, calories, and other health metrics 24/7.
It's clearly the season of screenless fitness trackers, and while Google recently launched the Fitbit Air, it now looks like Garmin also wants to join the list.
Whoop has been making screenless fitness trackers for well over a decade at this point, but now almost every major fitness brand seems interested in this category. We recently saw the launch of the Fitbit Air, which follows the same concept: 24/7 health tracking, no display, and up to a week's worth of battery life.
Now it looks like Garmin could be next. A Ukrainian retailer has seemingly leaked Garmin's upcoming screenless fitness tracker (via Notebookcheck), revealing its design, features, and an unexpectedly high rumored price tag.