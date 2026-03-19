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What you need to know

Garmin announced that several "select" watches (fēnix, Forerunner, Venu, and vivoactive) are receiving access to WhatsApp.

Users can view messages and reply, send emojis and react, and see their recent 10 messages (history) all from their wrist—calls, too.

Garmin states users can find the app available via the Connect IQ store.

Garmin is making a bold shift; it has announced that it will soon roll out support for the "first and only" third-party messaging app for its watches.

In a press release, Garmin announced that its smartwatches are receiving support for Meta's WhatsApp to remain connected with others. With WhatsApp on your wrist, Garmin says users can view their recent messages. More importantly, you can respond to text messages from your watch using the device's built-in keyboard. Emojis are also an option through this option, as well as reactions to texts you've received.

Your chat history is available on your Garmin watch; however, the post states you'll only be able to see the latest 10 messages before needing your phone. Moreover, your Garmin watch will alert you to incoming WhatsApp calls, and you can decide how you want to interact with them.

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Garmin reassures users who enjoy the level of privacy WhatsApp provides, due to its end-to-end encryption. What you send, whether it be a text message or through your voice, will remain private between you and those you're speaking with. The post states WhatsApp is available in the Connect IQ store for "select" fēnix, Forerunner, Venu, and vivoactive watches.

Looking up

(Image credit: Garmin)

The Garmin Fenix 8 Pro and the Quatix 8 Pro are in consumer hands, but they're quite expensive. You can just look at the Quatix 8 Pro and see its $1,300 price tag to understand why some consumers might shy away. Regardless, we have our hopes for what Garmin could come up with in 2026, if anything at all—and that looks a lot like leaping over a major hurdle. During the Fenix 8 Pro's debut, Garmin informed DCR that it couldn't produce a 43mm variant "due to hardware limitations with integrating the LTE antenna."

The InReach antenna was also "too difficult" to add to a watch of a smaller size. Overcoming this was a hope for Garmin from Android Central's Michael Hicks, alongside dreams of having a device from the maker with full satellite connectivity support.

Android Central's Take

Garmin has some pretty decent, attractive smartwatches for users who like to get outdoors. If you're a runner, you might find a go wrist bound partner with a Garmin watch. Bringing WhatsApp into the fold only amplifies that. There are other devices that support third-party messaging platforms, but Garmin's a little late to the party. Perhaps it's better late than never.