WhatsApp’s big update fixes the three things users have been yelling about for years

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What you need to know

WhatsApp finally brings multi-account support to iPhone, just like on Android.

New storage tools let you delete large files inside chats without wiping your conversations.

Cross-platform transfer now works both ways, making iPhone-to-Android switching painless.

In the past, switching between WhatsApp accounts on iOS meant you had to use two phones or keep logging in and out. That’s no longer the case. WhatsApp is now adding support for multiple accounts on iPhone, just like Android has had for some time. You can now use both your work and personal accounts on one device, and your profile picture in the bottom tab will show you which account you’re using.

But that’s just part of a bigger update rolling out now. WhatsApp is also addressing storage issues directly and making it much easier to switch phones.

If you’ve ever deleted an entire chat just to free up space, you know how frustrating that can be. WhatsApp’s new storage management tool lets you find and delete large files right inside any chat. Tap the chat name, choose Manage Storage, and you’ll see which videos or high-res images are taking up space, all without losing your conversation history. You can also remove just the media files when cleaning up a chat.

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Cross-platform chat transfer is finally two-way

In 2022, WhatsApp allowed Android users to move their chat history to iPhone. Now you can do the opposite. The chat transfer feature lets you move your entire conversation history, photos, and videos from iOS to Android with just a few taps. You don’t need third-party tools or cloud exports that might fail.

WhatsApp is also adding some small but useful features. Now, when you type emojis, you’ll see sticker suggestions. Just tap once to swap a smiley for a sticker that fits your mood.

(Image credit: Meta)

Meta AI now lets you edit photos before sending them. You can remove distractions, change backgrounds, or add styles.

And if you’re not sure how to reply to a message, Writing Help can suggest a response based on your chat history. WhatsApp says all of this stays private within your chat.

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Not everyone will get Meta AI features right away since the rollout is gradual. However, multiple accounts, storage management, and cross-platform transfers will be available to all users soon.

Android Central's Take

It’s good that WhatsApp is finally adding features that Android users have had for years, but this isn’t anything new. Meta is just catching up and doing what’s needed to stop people from switching to Telegram or Signal, which already offered most of these features long ago.

The AI photo edits and writing help are interesting, but they seem like extra features meant to distract from the fact that WhatsApp still doesn’t have basics like proper iPad support or a good desktop app. So, enjoy the storage cleanup and being able to get rid of your second phone. But there’s no denying that Meta is only adding these features because users kept asking for them.