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What you need to know

Meta announced that it's preparing to rollout its Muse Spark AI on its AI Glasses Gen 1 and Gen 2, but states its Ray-Ban Display will wait until the summer.

Muse Spark is also receiving an update that improves its voice conversation capabilities and adds a useful shopping feature.

Meta Connect 2026 is confirmed to take place from September 23-24.

Meta's new LLM is the latest piece of AI software that's taking over its devices, and the company says it's coming to its smart glasses, too.

The company revealed a new Muse Spark update that's rolling out this week; however, it also confirmed its arrival on a couple of smart glasses. Shortly after, Meta responded to a user's question about when Muse Spark will hit its wearables. According to the post, users can expect the new AI model to reach the Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta glasses "gradually over the next few weeks" in the U.S. and Canada.

It's safe to say this update has already started its slow arrival, so users with these models (Meta AI glasses Gen 1 and Gen 2) should keep their eyes out. A small thread on Reddit discussed this, and one user has received an update, but it appears unrelated. For now, the wait continues. Regarding the user's question about the Ray-Ban Display glasses, Meta says users with this model will have to wait until the summer for Muse Spark.