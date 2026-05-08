Meta can see your Instagram messages now, and it's time to stop using it

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What you need to know

Instagram has removed end-to-end encryption from DMs, meaning your messages are no longer fully private.

Meta can now access and analyze message content for moderation, including detecting harmful or illegal activity.

The company says low adoption and safety concerns are the main reasons behind removing encrypted chats.

Users can download their chats, but ongoing conversations are no longer protected by encryption.

If you care about privacy in your messages, you should stop using Instagram as a texting app starting today.

Earlier this year, Meta announced a major privacy shift, revealing that it would remove end-to-end encryption for Instagram chats. The company said the change would take effect on May 8, 2026, and that date has now arrived.

This means that starting today, Instagram DMs no longer support end-to-end encryption. As a result, Meta can access the contents of your messages, and your chats are no longer protected in the same way.

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For those unfamiliar, end-to-end encryption ensures that only the sender and receiver can read the contents of a message. With this feature removed, Meta now has the ability to access and process those conversations.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Instagram never had encryption turned on by default, but since introducing it in 2019, users could opt into encrypted chats. That option is now being removed.

Meta says the decision was made due to low adoption and to strengthen moderation against issues like child exploitation, fraud, and harassment, since encryption makes it harder to detect such activity.

Android Central's take I've never really relied on Instagram for texting, but with this change, I might just stop using it for messaging altogether. Removing end-to-end encryption feels like a step backward, especially when privacy is something users are becoming more conscious about, not less.

The bigger implication here is that Meta can now access your messages and potentially use that data for things like moderation and even ad targeting based on what you send and receive.