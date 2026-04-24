Meta gives parents a way to see what their teens are asking its AI

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What you need to know

Meta adds a new Family Center “Insights” tab that lets parents see the top topics teens discussed with Meta AI across Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook.

Parents won't see actual message transcripts, but you will see categorized labels like "School," "Fitness," or "Technology."

The feature is live now in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and Brazil, with a wider global launch coming soon.

Meta has always had a tricky relationship with teen safety, but now the company is giving parents a new way to keep an eye on things.

Starting today, Meta is launching a big update to its Family Center that gives parents more insight into what their kids are discussing with Meta AI. Parents won’t be able to read every message, but they can now see a summary of topics their teens have explored in the past week on Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook.

If this seems like a quick change in direction, it is. Meta has faced heavy criticism recently, including a $375 million court order in March for failing to stop child exploitation. Leaked internal documents from a New Mexico trial also showed that Meta leaders knew its AI characters might interact inappropriately with minors before launch.

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