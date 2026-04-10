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Meta AI grabs a new LLM this week, as the company announces Muse Spark, a model capable of pushing its software into a "people first" mentality.

Meta says Muse Spark can leverage multiple agents to tackle tasks with accuracy and speed.

Meta AI, powered by Muse Spark, is rolling out to U.S. users with Instant and Thinking modes in the app; however, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and its AI glasses will have to wait a little bit.

Meta introduced what's coming up next for its AI, and it looks like the company is more interested in "prioritizing" people with this one.

Meta AI has been plugged into the company's apps for a few years now, but its announcement this week says it's getting a "people first" update. Cue Muse Spark, Meta's newest LLM (large language model) from Superintelligence Labs. At its core, Muse Spark is said to be more personal for the user, while also being "small and fast by design, yet capable enough to reason through complex questions."

Meta sees a couple of key applications for Muse Spark. The LLM is multimodal, as its post says, enabling the AI to "create fun minigames" or provide assistance when "troubleshooting your home appliances." More than that, Meta foresees Muse Spark as a key assistance for users trying to learn about their health. The company states it has collaborated with over 1,000 physicians to provide curated training data for the AI.

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Muse Spark's involvement in Meta AI helps the software "see and understand" what you're doing. Users can snap a photo and submit it to the AI for help. This is a familiar feature for Meta AI that's likely getting enhanced, thanks to its upgraded multimodal capabilities. The AI is also able to understand a product you've scanned and compare it to others to find alternatives. Muse Spark is also granting the Meta AI app new modes, such as Shopping.

When used, Meta says the AI will sift through trending styles and inspiration shared across its apps to help.

Additionally, Muse Sparks enables Meta AI to launch "multiple subagents" for your questions. In the interest of being "personal," Meta AI can "draft" your trip's plans, compare different cities, and locate activities for kids.

Speedy, smart help

(Image credit: Meta)

Meta says its Superintelligence Labs built its AI stack from scratch, and that Muse Spark is now powering the Meta AI app and meta.ai. The Meta AI app's new capabilities, courtesy of Muse Spark, are rolling out now in the U.S. with Instant and Thinking modes. However, Meta plans to bring these upgrades to Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, and its AI glasses "in the coming weeks."

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Meta AI started its big app takeover in 2024, when the company was busy launching its Llama 3 LLM. Faster image generation was cited, among other AI-related upgrades for Meta AI, but none quite so people-forward as what's been discussed for Muse Spark. A few months later, Meta Connect debuted the AI's ability to "see" your photos. This is similar to what Muse Spark can do. When it first debuted, Meta AI could take your photo and remove its background, per the user's request, and more.

Android Central's Take

It's hard not to see the Gemini vibes Muse Spark is giving Meta AI. It's a little different, though, as Meta wants to lean on content shared via content creators and others in its apps to help with fashion. More than that, it kind of turns into a octopus, leveraging its subagents to tackle a complex task from the user. The company even credits Muse Spark's ability to "multi-agent" thinking for "superior performance with comparable latency." Speed is truly the name of the game for Meta, as it looks to create an AI that people can lean on first.