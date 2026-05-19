Apps & Software Google thinks Gemini 3.5 Flash can finally make AI agents more useful News By Jay Bonggolto published 19 May 2026 Google just supercharged AI speed with Gemini 3.5 Flash, but the Pro model is still weeks away. Click for next article (Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central) Copy link Facebook X Reddit Flipboard Bluesky Threads Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter What you need to k