Google's AI Search is finally doing a better job of linking to the web

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What you need to know

Google is adding new features to AI Search Mode to improve trust, discovery, and overall search experience.

AI Mode will now suggest deeper follow-up queries and angles to help users explore topics more thoroughly.

Users will see easier access to subscribed news sources directly within AI-powered search results.

AI responses will include more inline links and real user perspectives from forums and social media.

Google has announced a number of new features coming to AI Search Mode as well as AI Overviews that aim to make the experience better and more trustworthy.

Ever since the launch of AI Mode, a significant portion of Google traffic has started shifting towards it. The company recently said in its earnings report that a growing chunk of Search usage is now happening through AI Mode, and it continues to rise. To build on this, Google is adding new features to help users discover more relevant sources and websites.

One of the key additions is exploring different angles. Right now, after you search for something, you only get a handful of follow-up suggestions. With the update, Google will show more detailed prompts to help you dig deeper into a topic. For example, if you search for how cities are adding green spaces, you might see follow-up suggestions pointing to case studies from different cities.

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(Image credit: Google)

Google is also making it easier to access your subscribed news sources. While it has already improved access to web links in AI Mode, it's now rolling out a feature that highlights content from your subscriptions so you can quickly find what you already pay for.

In addition, Google is improving how users connect with different perspectives. Search already surfaces Reddit and forum links prominently, and now AI Mode will expand on that by showing previews from public discussions, social media, and other firsthand sources.