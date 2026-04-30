Google AI is creeping into every app on your phone. Here is how to disable it

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If you've followed any Google announcements recently or used its apps over the past couple of years, you've probably noticed one thing, everything is now about AI. From Gmail and Google Drive to Docs and even Messages, Gemini has made its way into almost every Google app, whether you asked for it or not.

For me, AI still feels like a bit of a buzzword. There are only a handful of use cases on my phone that I actually find useful. If you're in the same boat and want to cut down on Google AI features across your apps, this guide will walk you through how to do exactly that.

What you should know before disabling Google AI on your phone

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

As important as it sounds, there is unfortunately no single switch to disable AI across your Android phone. That's partly because different manufacturers have implemented AI features in their own way, but I still feel there should at least be a universal toggle to turn off Gemini across apps.

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