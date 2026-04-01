Gmail's new AI Inbox is here, but it'll cost you $250 a month

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What you need to know

Google is rolling out AI Inbox in Gmail for AI Ultra subscribers in the U.S. with Gemini integration.

AI Inbox highlights important emails like bills, appointments, and messages from priority contacts.

The feature was previously in testing but is now expanding to paid users in the U.S.

Back in January 2026, Google announced a major revamp for Gmail by integrating AI into the inbox. The company has now started rolling out its new AI inbox for Google AI Ultra subscribers in the U.S.

If you've ever looked at your inbox and wished there was an AI tool to quickly sort through emails and highlight what's important, Google now has a solution. The company has begun rolling out its AI inbox feature.

As the name suggests, AI Inbox brings Gemini into Gmail. As previously announced, it offers a personalized briefing that highlights key to-dos and surfaces what matters most in a dedicated space.

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For example, if you have an upcoming bill or a dentist appointment, it'll automatically flag it as a priority. Emails from VIPs and frequent contacts will also be prioritized in this view.

(Image credit: Google)

Until now, Google was testing this feature with select Gmail users, but it's now expanding it to paying users in the U.S.

For now, AI Inbox is limited to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US, which costs around $250 per month. Along with AI Inbox, the plan includes higher Gemini usage limits, access to the most advanced Gemini models, 30TB of cloud storage that can be shared across Drive, Photos, and more. The plan also includes access to YouTube Premium and Google Home Premium Advanced.

Sure, that's a steep price just to access AI features, but the AI Ultra plan is aimed at power users who rely heavily on these tools. That said, Google is expected to expand access over time, potentially bringing it to $20/month AI Pro users and possibly even free users down the line.

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Android Central's Take

I'm not entirely sold on this yet. Paying $250 just to get AI inside your inbox feels like a stretch, at least for now. And personally, I'm still a bit skeptical about giving AI that level of access to my emails. That said, Google says it's built with privacy in mind to keep your emails safe and secure.