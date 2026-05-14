Google may be cutting free Gmail storage for new accounts down to 5GB

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What you need to know

Google may reduce free account storage from 15GB to 5GB for users who don't link a phone number.

Users who connect a phone number during signup can reportedly still unlock the full 15GB storage.

Google has updated its support page wording from '15GB free' to 'up to 15GB' of free storage.

Google has so far offered 15GB of free storage with every Google account, but it looks like the company may be reducing that to just 5GB for new users.

Compared to other cloud storage providers like Apple (iCloud), Google has generally been fairly generous with its free 15GB storage offering. This storage is shared across services like Drive, Photos, and Gmail, and while 15GB isn't massive, companies like Apple still only offer 5GB for free.

However, it now looks like Google may be cutting that down to 5GB for some new accounts. A Reddit user recently reported that while creating a new Google account, they were only offered 5GB of free storage unless they linked a phone number to unlock the full 15GB (via Piunikaweb).

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