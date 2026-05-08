Click for next article

What you need to know

Google announced two updates for Gmail's AI "Help me write," which help quicken the work process, while also increasing its capabilities.

Now, the company says the AI can mimic how you speak by looking at your writing style and tone from previous emails.

"Help me write" can now access your other Workspace apps to add relevant information to its draft without your manual input.

More people can get in on this feature, so long as you have Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra, alongside the usual Workspace accounts.

Gemini's involvement in Gmail can be quite the helping hand, and now Google states it's trying to take that up a level (or two).

Announced this week, Google states in a Workspace post that "Help me write," Gemini's email drafting assistant, is receiving two important personalization updates. The first (and, quite honestly, most intriguing) update this week is "tone and style personalization" for Gemini's help. Google says that when this is active, the AI can draft emails for you "that match the tone and style of your previously written emails."

Essentially, it's like if you were writing it, but not really. The company provides a quick before-and-after view of this, showing how the AI (today) is a little "stiff," you could say. With this personalization upgrade, it'll take a look at how you've written things before and try to parrot that. What's more, the AI's going to start doing more when drafting emails for you.

Latest Videos From

"Topic contextualization" is Google's official term for the AI's understanding of when to leverage your connected Workspace apps to pull information. After your query, the AI will use "context" from apps like Drive (and details shared in past emails) to fill out the rest of the message. Google intends for this to be helpful, as users won't have to switch between apps as often.

Google foresees this as being useful for users drafting emails about project introductions, potential partnerships, and more.

Advanced Aid

(Image credit: Google)

These updates for "Help me write" in Gmail are rolling out for Business, Enterprise, Consumer (Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra), and Education (add-on) customers. Google says it may take up to 15 days before users on Rapid and Scheduled Release domains see it.

Swooping in to help users draft emails is what "