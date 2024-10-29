Google’s Gemini AI is swooping into Gmail on the web to supercharge your email

What you need to know

Google is bringing “Help me write” to Gmail on the web, so you can draft or polish emails with Gemini AI.

The expansion comes a few months after Google introduced the "Help me write" and "Refine my draft" tools on mobile. The web version matches the mobile one, adding an AI writing assistant right in the email editor. With just a prompt, users can easily craft emails from scratch.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Alongside expanding "Help me write," Google has added a new "Polish" option on both web and mobile. Replacing "Refine my draft" (though the functionality remains the same), this feature kicks in automatically for drafts over 12 words, helping users improve style and clarity.

The mobile version follows suit, showing the “Help me write” shortcut in empty drafts and the “Polish” shortcut for drafts over 12 words.

(Image credit: Google)

The previous "Refine my draft" shortcut had options like Polish, Formalize, Elaborate, Shorten, and Write a draft. To streamline things, Google has now integrated the "Polish" feature directly into the writing process. Web users can use Ctrl+H to access it, while mobile users can activate it with a quick right swipe.

Activating the "Polish" shortcut sets Gemini to work on refining your email draft. Once the AI finishes, you can assess the improved text and easily insert it into your draft by clicking the "Replace" button at the bottom right.

Generative AI comes with its hurdles, but it also offers great perks, especially when it comes to simplifying daily tasks. A prime example is the ability to effortlessly craft clear emails, even on days when inspiration is lacking. Gmail's Help me write feature showcases this, enabling users to whip up new emails or enhance existing drafts with little effort. Expanding this feature to both mobile and web platforms is a major step forward for Gmail users.

Google Workspace users with Gemini Business and Enterprise add-ons, Gemini Education add-ons, or Google One AI Premium subscriptions will automatically get access to the "Help Me Write" and "Polish" features. The rollout started this week and is expected to be fully complete within the next 15 days.