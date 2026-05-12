Google wants Gemini to take over how you browse in Chrome
The Gemini era means Chrome can now do your boring tasks.
What you need to know
- Google is integrating the Gemini 3.1 AI directly into Chrome for Android's toolbar starting in June.
- It allows you to summarize long articles, ask questions about the current page, and extract details without leaving the browser or switching apps.
- By opting into "Personal Intelligence," users can allow Gemini to personalize its answers based on their hobbies, family details, and preferences.
- Chrome will be able to execute multi-step tasks on your behalf, like using event ticket details to book a parking spot or automatically updating a recurring dog food order.
Chrome on Android is becoming far more ambitious than a mobile browser. At The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026, Google introduced a host of Gemini-powered capabilities that make Chrome feel more like an intelligent assistant that can do far more than just help you browse the web.
Google announced that next month, Gemini will show up inside Chrome for Android. This will be a full agentic experience built on Gemini 3.1. For users, this removes the need to toggle between apps or copy-paste snippets of text into an AI chatbot.
Instead, you can just tap a Gemini symbol in the upper right corner of Chrome’s toolbar and ask questions about the webpage you're looking at. This may include summarizing extensive articles, breaking down tough topics, or retrieving specific details from a page without interrupting your browsing.