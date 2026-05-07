Google Gemini is finally becoming the personal assistant we were promised

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What you need to know

Google is reportedly building “Remy,” a Gemini-powered AI assistant designed to handle tasks and act more like a digital operator than a chatbot.

Internal testing suggests Remy could manage work, school, and personal tasks directly inside the Gemini app.

Additionally, new code found in the latest Google app beta hints at upgraded planning and autonomous agent features for Gemini.

Google is reportedly working on a much more proactive Gemini-powered AI assistant called “Remy," and it seems the company wants it to become something that can actually help you get things done, not just answer questions.

AI companies are moving beyond just answering questions and are now focusing on what’s called agentic AI. These new systems can take action for users, handle complex tasks, and learn your habits over time. Earlier this year, OpenClaw, an AI agent project supported by Sam Altman, brought this idea into the spotlight. Now, it looks like Google is getting ready to respond.

A Business Insider report says Google employees are already testing Remy internally. The assistant is said to be part of the Gemini app and works more like a digital operator than a regular chatbot. It can manage tasks for work, school, and personal life, and it learns your preferences as you use it.

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If this is correct, it would be a big change from what Gemini does now. At the moment, Gemini can summarize emails, answer questions, create documents, and work with some Google services.

Agentic AI is the new battleground

However, in recent months, Google has expanded Gemini’s features across Workspace, Android, and Search, and has started turning the Gemini app into more of a central AI hub than just a chatbot.

Additionally, a new 9to5Google report mentions upgrades to Gemini’s planning and agent features, which suggests Google is getting the assistant ready for more independent tasks instead of just simple interactions. This is based on strings of code found in the latest Google app beta (version 17.20).

Meanwhile, Project Mariner, Google’s test browser agent that could do online tasks for users, has reportedly ended, with its technology now part of Gemini Agent. Basically, Google is bringing together years of AI assistant projects into one platform.