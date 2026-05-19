Planning a wedding? Google's new Gemini Spark AI agents might actually help

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Gemini Spark is Google's biggest step yet toward proactive AI agents.

Gemini Spark unveiled at Google I/O
(Image credit: Google)

What you need to know

  • Gemini Spark works like a proactive AI agent that can manage tasks and workflows in the background.
  • Spark integrates deeply with Gmail, Docs, Slides, and other Google Workspace apps.
  • Google says Spark can summarize meetings, scan emails,