Planning a wedding? Google's new Gemini Spark AI agents might actually help
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By Sanuj Bhatia published
Gemini Spark is Google's biggest step yet toward proactive AI agents.
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What you need to know
- Gemini Spark works like a proactive AI agent that can manage tasks and workflows in the background.
- Spark integrates deeply with Gmail, Docs, Slides, and other Google Workspace apps.
- Google says Spark can summarize meetings, scan emails,