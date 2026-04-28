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What you need to know

Rumors allege that Google is working on "Proactive Assistance," a feature that will help the AI offer timely "suggestions" throughout the day.

There's a chance Google is working on letting Gemini lean on your Personal Intelligence data and apps, like Gmail, as it takes your notifications into account.

This new rumor is along the lines of a previous report that said Gemini could get "Your Day," a feature similar to Samsung's Now Brief.

With rumors saying Google is working on new features for Gemini, what's surfaced recently could be the umbrella under which everything sits.

The latest was discovered by 9to5Google, which claims the company is working on a "Proactive Assistance" feature for the Gemini app. This feature is reportedly designed to leverage your chosen connected apps to surface "personalized suggestions." The publication cites an APK dive it conducted, which supposedly highlighted the feature's secure handling of your data.

It adds that this is because Proactive Assistance can use your content in Gmail and Calendar.

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Android Central's Take What has me the most curious is this "personalized suggestions" rumor. How would this look? But, more than that, just how busy would Gemini be on my phone? It seems like the AI really, really wants to be involved in what's going on. Obviously, I don't have to let it—you don't either. This is all in the name of "being useful" if this feature actually rolls out. I suppose there's some merit there.

In leveraging the data in such apps (and likely other Workspace-related apps), Proactive Assistance will use "your notifications and what's on your screen," per the post. This is still pretty barebones, as the publication's APK dive only unearthed these mentions within the Gemini app's code. It's still unclear just what Proactive Assistance will look like and how it'll get this stuff done. What's more, the post states that Google's early code highlights its ability to surface suggestions "at the right time."

Perhaps this is when an email comes through, as the code mentioned that notifications were part of this. There's a chance Gemini could proactively snatch any important dates from there with an option to add them to your Calendar app.

Busy, busy Gemini

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

This is where things get interesting because, as previously noted, we've had prior rumors about Gemini getting more proactive with users. A report earlier this month claimed that Google was working on "Your Day," a feature that, early on, sounds similar to Samsung's Now Brief. It was alleged that "Your Day" would lean on Gemini's Personal Intelligence with a link to your Connected apps for a "proactive feed" and card. These could be highlights and things to remember for the day ahead.

Android Central's Take The more rumors come out about this new direction for Gemini, the more it sounds like Google is inspired by Samsung. I don't think that's a bad thing. Now Brief is pretty useful, and can come in handy for users that want to make sure they're not missing anything. With Personal Intelligence, and the latest upgrade, I'm sure Google will have a lot to work with. The only thing is, do you want it to?

Funnily enough, 9to5 mentions this older leak, too, stating Google has supposedly renamed it to "Daily Brief." Regarding Personal Intelligence, Gemini