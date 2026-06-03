I tested the ZimaCube 2, and it is the homelab NAS upgrade you want

Click for next article

At the outset, the ZimaCube 2 doesn't look any different to its predecessor; it has the same distinctive chassis, and you still need screws to install HDDs in the drive bays (what is this, 2010?). Even the box that it comes in is unchanged, and because it is designed to just fit the NAS, all the accessories — the power brick, cables, and screwdriver — are delivered in a secondary box.

It isn't until you boot it up that you realize the ZimaCube 2 has a few new tricks. Thermal management was a big problem on the original ZimaCube, and IceWhale (the brand behind the NAS) resolved the issue with this product. Then there's the internals; the ZimaCube 2 gets the new Intel Core i3-1215U platform — just like the DXP4800 Pro I tested — and it is much better than the N100 the ZimaCube came with.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The design is unchanged, and you still get a cube that's a little wider and taller than most 6-bay NAS models. I got the silver model this time, and I prefer it to the dark grey unit — it is just that little more distinctive, and it looks better overall. The reason for the height is that the internals are housed above the drives, and you can access the PCIe and SO-DIMM slots by removing the screws on the side panels and lifting up the lid. The NAS comes with an 8GB DDR5 memory module pre-installed, and holds up to 64GB of memory in total (a maximum of 32GB in each slot).

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

There's a magnetic grille that sits in front of the drive bays, and it creates a unified design that doesn't immediately give away the fact that the ZimaCube 2 is a NAS system. The drive bays are easily accessible, but I'm a little annoyed that IceWhale hasn't come up with a toolless design to slot in HDDs. There's a dedicated panel next to the HDD bays where you can install M.2 SSD; there are four SSD slots, so you get a total of ten bays in total when you include the six HDD bays, but the issue is that the SSD bandwidth is limited to 800MB/s.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

You also get a PCIe 4.0 x4 lane with an x16 connector, as well as a PCIe 3.0 x2 lane with an x8 connector. The inclusion of two lanes gives you much greater flexibility if you want to add a GPU or networking card down the line, and it's a definite bonus over other 6-bay NAS servers in this category.

That said, you miss out on native 10GbE connectivity, with the ZimaCube 2 instead offering two 2.5GbE ports. It's still a decent alternative, but if you need a true 10GbE NAS, you'll need to add an NIC. Just like the ZimaCube Pro, the ZimaCube 2 retains Thunderbolt, and you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports. There are four USB-A ports as well, and a USB-C connector if you want to connect external drives to the NAS. Rounding out the ports, you get HDMI 2.0 alongside DisplayPort 1.4, and 3.5mm audio out.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Configuring the ZimaCube 2 is much easier than its predecessor. When I tested the ZimaCube, I had an issue with my unit where the HDDs wouldn't be recognized, and I ultimately had to change the mainboard. That wasn't a problem with the ZimaCube 2; the Seagate IronWolf HDDs showed up immediately, and I was able to partition the drives and create a new storage volume. The only bugbear is that JBOD is not available as of writing, but that shouldn't be a big issue to most users buying this NAS.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What I like about Zima OS is that it allows you to connect to other NAS servers on your network, so if you're migrating and need to move a lot of data, this is just about the easiest way to do it — if you're using new HDDs in the ZimaCube 2.