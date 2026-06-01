UGREEN DXP4800 Pro review: This is the best 4-bay NAS you can get in 2026

The DXP4800 Pro doesn't deliver massive gains over the DXP4800 Plus. You instead get a faster Intel platform with native AV1 decode, and better memory bandwidth. There's 10 Gigabit Ethernet as standard, and you get a 2.5GbE port as well. The NAS does a great job with hardware transcodes in Plex and Jellyfin, and if this is a feature you need, the DXP4800 Pro is one of the best 4-bay NAS models around. The DXP4800 Plus is still a great choice in 2026, but if you need a little bit extra, the DXP4800 Pro is my recommendation.

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When I tested the DXP4800 Plus two years ago, I called it an unmatched value. It's still a great choice in 2026, but if you're looking to get a new 4-bay NAS, UGREEN has a new variant dubbed the DXP4800 Pro. It has the same design, similar features as the DXP4800 Plus, and you get the same connectivity: 10 Gigabit Ethernet alongside a 2.5 Gigabit port.

The key difference is that the DXP4800 Pro is powered by the 6-core Intel Core i3-1315U. This platform handles multi-core workloads better, has AV1 hardware decode, and does a better job with hardware transcodes. Other than that, the NAS has two M.2 slots, accommodates up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM (it comes with 8GB installed), and you get the usual assortment of USB ports.

The DXP4800 Pro doesn't cost much more than other 4-bay NAS models

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Basically, the DXP4800 Pro is a mid-cycle refresh of the DXP4800 Plus. You're not getting generational gains in any area, and the pricing reflects that. UGREEN is still selling the DXP4800 Plus at $656, and the DXP4800 Pro costs $719 as of writing, a $63 increase.

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To put things into context, the DiskStation DS925+ is available for $629, but you don't get 10GbE connectivity. Having used the DS925+ extensively, I can state with some confidence that the DXP4800 Pro is a better choice if you want the best hardware in this category, and while the software isn't quite as good, you can always roll your own — UGREEN lets you install TrueNAS or any other platform without any issues.

The DXP4800 Pro has a durable design and all the features you need

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The DXP4800 Pro looks identical to the Plus model; UGREEN didn't change the design at all, and that's a good thing. You get a metal unibody chassis that's built to last, four drive bays, SD card reader, USB-C, and USB-A connectivity at the front. It's easy to install 3.5-inch HDDs into the NAS thanks to the toolless design, and the hardware looks elegant. It has good ventilation as well thanks to the rear-mounted fan, and there's a dust filter.

The rear of the NAS houses all the connectivity options. You get a 10 Gigabit Ethernet port alongside a 2.5GbE port, and there's HDMI 2.0 out, USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 and USB-A 2.0 ports. Basically, you get all the ports you'll need, and the inclusion of 10GbE connectivity — just like the DXP4800 Plus — makes it future-proof.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

You'll find the M.2 slots on the bottom of the unit, and it's easy to install SSDs if you want to augment mechanical drives with faster storage. The SO-DIMM slots are next to the storage, and you get an 8GB DDR5 module installed out of the box. What's interesting about the DXP4800 Pro is that you can install a total of 96GB of memory, and you get slightly higher memory bandwidth (5600MT/s) out o