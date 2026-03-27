I tested UGREEN's 17-in-1 Maxidok, and it is the best Thunderbolt 5 dock around — it even gets an unbelievable launch discount

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UGREEN's 17-in-1 Maxidok Thunderbolt 5 dock has all the connectivity you need, and it even gets built-in M.2 storage.

UGREEN 17-in-1 Maxidok Thunderbolt 5 review on Android Central
(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

I used UGREEN's Thunderbolt 4-based Revodok Max 213 dock on my desk for the better part of two years now, and it has been excellent. I don't really need a dock; I use a Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Elite motherboard, and it has ten USB ports in total. But I somehow have 14 USB-based devices that connect to my machine, so I decided to use the dock to extend the ports and use as an SD card.

Anyway, the dock did a great job, so I was excited when UGREEN said it was rolling out a Thunderbolt 5 variant with a new design and additional features. The Revodok Maxidok 17-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 isn't a name that rolls off the tongue, but awkward naming aside, this may just be the best Thunderbolt 5 dock you can get now.

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