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I used UGREEN's Thunderbolt 4-based Revodok Max 213 dock on my desk for the better part of two years now, and it has been excellent. I don't really need a dock; I use a Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Elite motherboard, and it has ten USB ports in total. But I somehow have 14 USB-based devices that connect to my machine, so I decided to use the dock to extend the ports and use as an SD card.

Anyway, the dock did a great job, so I was excited when UGREEN said it was rolling out a Thunderbolt 5 variant with a new design and additional features. The Revodok Maxidok 17-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 isn't a name that rolls off the tongue, but awkward naming aside, this may just be the best Thunderbolt 5 dock you can get now.

I'll get to the rest of the features in a bit, but what I immediately like about the Revodok Maxidok Thunderbolt 5 dock is that it has a built-in Gen4 SSD slot that can accommodates drives up to 8TB. I don't have an 8TB SSD lying around, but I have several 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB drives, so I tested the dock with that, and it's great to be able to extend storage this way.

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