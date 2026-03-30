Still paying for cloud storage? This NAS deal will make you reconsider

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Hardwired (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) In Hardwired, AC Senior Editor Harish Jonnalagadda delves into all things hardware, including phones, audio products, storage servers, and networking gear.

I'll admit that it's easy to sign up for Google One and store your photos in Google Photos and documents alongside any other data in Google Drive. But with price increases and the fact that cloud storage gets extremely costly once you cross a terabyte of data, having a local server is a much better choice.

That's what I do; I have a massive collection of data, and as I don't want my data stored in a cloud server, I went with a network attached storage (NAS) system over a decade ago. I now have over a hundred terabytes of data, and all of it is stored locally and accessible immediately. If you're just getting started with local storage, this is the best time to do so — there are plenty of great choices, and new brands that are lowering the barrier to entry.

UGREEN is a charging brand that also makes NAS servers, and its DH2300 is my current recommendation if you need a starter NAS system. It usually retails for $219, but is down to just $175 on Amazon, and it has all the features you need in a local storage server, including the ability to store your photos, videos, any other data, and acting as a centralized media server.

✅Recommended if: You want a local storage alternative to Google One. The DH2300 is easy to set up and use, and you can do so with your phone.

❌Skip this deal if: You want to use M.2 SSDs to store data. The DH2300 uses traditional 3.5-inch hard drives instead.

UGREEN nailed the basics with the DH2300. The 2-bay NAS system holds two hard drives, and you get a powerful hardware configuration that lets you run containers like Plex, turning the NAS into a streaming solution that can be used anywhere in your home — and even outside.

You can store photos and videos with ease, and the NAS has an AI-assisted photo management feature that categorizes faces and scenes. It has Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, and you can easily connect any external storage drives via USB-A or USB-C to transfer data over to the NAS. There's even HDMI connectivity to hook it up to your TV.

The software has a clean design and gives you access to utilities that let you manage your data without any issues, and the best part about the NAS is that you can access that data even when you're traveling.

Basically, the DH2300 has everything you'd want in a local storage server, and the ease of access makes it the ideal starting point. And with the sale bringing it down to $175, now is the best time to get your hands on it.