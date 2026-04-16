I tested NVIDIA's GeForce Now in India — here's why it is the best cloud gaming service

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It was after another round of interminable wait that I understood the biggest issue with cloud gaming. You see, I gave Xbox Cloud Gaming a try after it launched in India at the end of last year, and I was excited at the possibility of playing any game at any time — on any device.

So I grabbed my iPad Pro M4, connected a controller, and launched Xbox Cloud Gaming only to realize there was a 10-minute queue just to launch a game. It was frustrating to say the least, but I thought it was because I just got started with the service. I was wrong. If anything, that 10-minute wait was the shortest queuing time I've seen in the half-dozen times I tried out Xbox Cloud Gaming in the last two months, and more often than not, I had to wait 30 minutes or more just to start playing the game I wanted, defeating the point of instantaneous access.

Thankfully, NVIDIA's GeForce Now shows much better promise. I beta-tested the service ahead of its launch in 2019, and used it intermittently over the last six years — mostly when I was traveling to a country where it was available. With NVIDIA finally bringing GeForce Now to India, I don't have to deal with a VPN or wait until I travel to use the service, and that in itself is a big deal.

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GeForce Now is what cloud gaming is meant to be

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

NVIDIA gave a select group of journalists access to GeForce Now's Ultimate tier ahead of its launch, and I tested the service on my Android phones, including the Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Ultra, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, alongside the Shield TV Pro, and the Redmagic Astra gaming tablet. After nearly a dozen hours of gaming on as many devices, I can say with some confidence that GeForce Now is the best implementation of cloud gaming yet. The service just works; you don't need to mess with any configuration tweaks, or worry about latency or any other requirements — just grab a controller, and you can start playing your favorite game.

What I also like about GeForce Now is that it lets you play games you already own, unlike Xbox Game Pass, which has a rotating library of titles. With GeForce Now, you're basically renting out a gaming rig that sits in a data center, and you utilize your own game libraries and titles.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

I was able to easily link my Steam, Ubisoft, Xbox, Epic Games, and GOG accounts, and had over 300 games eligible to play on the service. On that note, GeForce Now has over 4,500 eligible titles in its library, so if you're looking at the latest mainstream release like Crimson Desert or a classic like The Witcher, you'll easily be able to play your desired game on the platform.

Starting a game is as easy as confirming you own it, which is done by linking to the digital storefront where you bought the title. Once that's done, you just launch the game and play as you would locally. What was particularly noticeable is that the visual quality was on par to running the game natively on my gaming rig (which has an RTX 4090), and that's because NVIDIA uses RTX 5080-powered servers in India — at least on the Ultimate tier.