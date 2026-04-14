The wait is over: NVIDIA GeForce Now is launching in India on April 16

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NVIDIA announced in January 2025 that it would bring GeForce Now to India. While it indicated at the time that the cloud gaming service would go live in the country sometime later in 2025, that didn't materialize, and after several delays, NVIDIA confirmed GeForce Now would become available in the country by the end of Q1 2026.

Thankfully, the wait is over. NVIDIA has confirmed that GeForce Now will go live in India starting later this week, April 16. The only caveat is that the service will be in beta, with those signed up on NVIDIA India's GeForce Now microsite getting access before anyone else. If you've registered anytime in the last year, you should get an email similar to what I just got:

(Image credit: Android Central)

Other than that, the service itself will be identical to what's available in other regions like the U.S. and U.K., with NVIDIA running its own servers in the country. While I didn't get pricing details at this time, I'll have more on this later in the week when the service officially goes live in the country.

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To recount, GeForce Now is a cloud gaming service that lets you play your own games on just about any device. All you need to do is link your storefronts — whether that's Steam, Xbox, Epic Games, GOG, Ubisoft, and so on — and you can stream games on a web browser, with the heavy lifting done in the cloud. NVIDIA is bringing Blackwell-powered RTX 5080 servers to India, with 4K 120fps possible on the Ultimate tier. There's a free tier as well, and you have the Performance tier that serves as the middle ground.

The only unknown at this moment in time is the pricing, but with GeForce Now set to launch in India in just two days time, there won't be a long wait to find out just how much the cloud gaming service will cost in the country. As someone who's waited quite a long time to use GeForce Now in India, I'm excited that NVIDIA is finally launching it in the region.