Gaming Gaming Accessories Our favorite Android gaming controller just crashed to $68 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale - but you're running out of time Deals By Zachary David published 30 March 2026 The GameSir G8 Plus brings Bluetooth connectivity and more. Click for next article (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) Copy link Facebook X Reddit Flipboard Bluesky Threads Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android