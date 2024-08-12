GameSir G8 Plus review: The best mobile gaming controller gets even better

The G8 Plus has the same design as the G8 Galileo, with GameSir adding Bluetooth connectivity instead of USB-C. That allows the mobile gaming controller to be compatible with a wider variety of devices, and it connects to Android phones, tablets, iOS devices, and handhelds like the Switch without any issues. Combine that with the best triggers and buttons in this category, and you have a controller that's an absolute delight to use.

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

When I reviewed the G8 Galileo gaming controller earlier in the year, it was evident that GameSir was onto something special. The full-size controller just feels better to hold and use, and the hall effect thumbsticks and triggers are better than what's on console-grade controllers.

With the G8 Plus, GameSir is reusing the same design, but eschewing USB-C connectivity in favor of Bluetooth. In doing so, it is making the G8 Plus compatible with a significantly wider range of devices, including Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, the Nintendo Switch, Windows, and just about anything that takes a Bluetooth controller.

That means you get the same great features as the G8 Galileo, but with the added convenience of Bluetooth. In short, if you're in need of a new mobile gaming controller, there really isn't anything better right now.

GameSir G8 Plus: Pricing and availability

GameSir unveiled the G8 Plus mobile gaming controller on July 29, and it is now on sale globally. The G8 Plus is available for just $79 on Amazon, and that's a bargain considering what you actually get. The regular G8 with USB-C connectivity also costs the same, and I'd argue that the Bluetooth model is much more versatile.

You can also pick up the controller from the brand's own website. Just like the standard edition, there isn't a carrying case bundled with the package — that's an additional $15 if you're buying the controller on Amazon.

GameSir G8 Plus: What I like

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

GameSir nailed the design of the G8 Galileo, and it isn't changing anything with the G8 Plus. The controller has a full-size design, and there's a textured finish at the back that makes it easy to hold and use. The size is easily one of the best things about the G8 Plus; having full-size triggers, action buttons, and thumbsticks is just much more convenient, and the contoured design is comfortable.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Another plus point is the customizability; the faceplates detach easily, and you can switch out the thumbsticks — two additional sizes are bundled in the package — and even the configuration of the X, Y, A, and B action buttons, ideal if you're pairing it with the Switch.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The action buttons and D-Pad have good tactility, but it's the triggers and thumbsticks that differentiate the G8 Plus. GameSir uses hall effect magnetic sensors, and that means you'll never see any stick drift; while I've only had the G8 Plus for a month, I used the G8 Galileo for the better part of a year now, and even after hundreds of hours of use, it has the same great feedback as day one.

The triggers have a great range of motion and excellent feedback, and the fact that you can change the size of the thumbsticks is an added bonus. There are two paddles at the back, and setting these up with in-game actions is relatively easy.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Coming in at 314g, the G8 Plus is 60g heavier than the G8 Galileo. The added weight is due to the 1000mAh internal battery, and thankfully, the heft is balanced on both sides (there's a 500mAh battery underneath each section). The added weight is noticeable, but it doesn't cause any fatigue even after extended gaming sessions.

While the G8 is available in a grey color scheme, the G8 Plus switches to a darker grey that looks a little better. You still get the same rubber bridge that ensures the controller doesn't damage your phone, and the left side has good enough extension that you can slot in tablets without a lot of hassle.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Cases aren't an issue either, and I was able to use my Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with rather bulky cases attached. There's enough clearance available, and the phone is held snugly between the two halves. The matte texture of the G8 Plus doesn't attract smudges, and overall, there isn't anything to fault on the design side of things.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Getting started with the G8 Plus is about as straightforward as it gets; pairing over Bluetooth is seamless, and it maintained a rock-solid connection. The GameSir logo has an LED ring that changes color based on what device is connected to it; Android is yellow, iOS is blue, Switch is red, and so on. You can change modes by selecting the record button and one of the action buttons, and you can easily switch between devices.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

In terms of day-to-day performance, there isn't a mobile gaming controller that is as good as the G8 Plus. The triggers and buttons have fantastic feedback, and I know I've said this a few times by now, but the fact that you get full-size buttons makes all the difference. I used mobile controllers that are aimed at portability, and they're not as much fun to use — particularly during marathon gaming sessions. That isn't a problem with the G8 Plus.

GameSir G8 Plus: What I don't like

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

As the G8 Plus retains the same design as the G8 Galileo, it shares the same drawbacks. If you have a phone with a large camera island, you can't slot it into the controller. I had issues with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Vivo X100 Ultra, Find X7 Ultra, and even the Magic 6 Pro. The only phones that didn't have clearance issues were the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pixel 8 Pro, so I ended up using the G8 Plus with these devices most of the time.

However, there is a workaround; as there's no need to connect over USB-C, I was able to slot in the X100 Ultra in a way that the camera island sits flush with the rubber back of the controller (instead of slotting into the extended section), and while it isn't as secure a fit, it is usable.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Because the G8 Plus connects over Bluetooth, it misses out on two extras that I used extensively on the G8 Galileo: 3.5mm jack and passthrough charging. There is a USB-C port on the side of the controller, but that's to charge its internal battery.

GameSir G8 Plus: The competition

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

There's no shortage of mobile controllers, and the Backbone One continues to lead the pack. That said, if you want a controller with full-size buttons, I'd recommend the G8 Galileo; it eschews Bluetooth in favor of USB-C, but you get passthrough charging and the convenience of a 3.5mm jack. At $79, it costs the same as the G8 Plus.

Scuf's Nomad is a good choice if you want a smaller controller that has high-quality triggers and buttons. It isn't as comfortable to hold and use as the G8 Plus, but it's easier to carry on the road, and it has Bluetooth connectivity.

GameSir G8 Plus: Should you buy it?

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

You should buy this if:

You want a mobile controller with Bluetooth

You need full-size triggers and buttons

You want excellent battery life

You need hall effect thumbsticks

You shouldn't buy this if:

You have a phone with sizeable cameras

You need a controller with a 3.5mm jack and passthrough charging

GameSir didn't make any design modifications to the G8 Plus, and that's a good thing. The G8 Galileo is arguably the best Android game controller around, and a big part of its allure is the size; the ability to use full-size triggers, thumbsticks, action buttons, and D-Pad on a mobile gaming controller is wonderful, and it is the main reason why I like the G8 so much.

The G8 Plus follows in the same vein, and Bluetooth integration makes it easier to use. There's absolutely no lag or delay when using the controller, and the triggers are among the best you'll find in this segment. It is heavier than the standard G8, but the added heft isn't too noticeable, and battery life has been terrific.

To sum up, there isn't much to fault with the G8 Plus, and if you need a mobile gaming controller that connects over Bluetooth, it's my go-to recommendation.