8BitDo's 'ultimate' phone controller just got a huge discount ahead of October Prime Day!

Controllers are a dime a dozen, so when there's a good deal on an even better controller, we like to call focus to them. The latest of which is for the 8Bitdo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller, which is currently on sale for $0.50 shy of its lowest price ever. And the best part is that you don't have to wait for the next Prime Day if you want to get a controller and save money now.

It's easier than ever to find a good controller to fit your gaming needs, regardless of if you playing games on a desktop rig or from your phone. 8Bitdo is one of the more recognizable third-party brands out there, and after years of focusing on just Bluetooth controllers, it ventured into the mobile gaming space.

Annoyingly-long name aside, 8Bitdo took everything that it's learned over the years and implemented that into a controller for your phones. This includes everything from featuring Hall Effect joysticks and triggers to remappable buttons via the accompanying 8Bitdo app.

8Bitdo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon It might not pack all of the bells and whistles compared to the competition, but this controller from 8Bitdo nails the basics. You'll enjoy excellent ergonomics and a familiar experience if you've used other 8Bitdo controllers in the past.

✅Recommended if: You're looking for an affordable phone controller from a brand that makes some of the best controllers out there.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a controller that offers passthrough charging or can accommodate small tablets like the Legion Tab Gen 3.

Telescopic controllers are available either with a USB-C port for connecting to your phone, or they rely on Bluetooth. The 8Bitdo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller falls in the latter category, so that might be something worth keeping in mind if you're sensitive to latency.

As for compatibility, this controller will basically work with any device that offers a Bluetooth connection. But when it comes to figuring out whether it will fit your phone, 8Bitdo thought of that too. The landing page states that the Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller "fits mobile devices ranging from 100mm to 170mm in length,"

(Image credit: 8Bitdo)

This means that it will even work with many of the best Android phones and foldable phones, without really needing to think twice. Sadly, the same can't be said when it comes to tablets, as even smaller gaming tablets like the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 are still too large for 8Bitdo's mobile controller.

8Bitdo has long been at (or near) the top of of the gaming controller mountain, so we were obviously excited when a controller designed for phones was released. Plus, even if it weren't on sale for under $40, it's about half the price of many of its competitors. Thankfully, that doesn't really matter, as you can save $10 and get one of the best controllers for your Android phones.