I keep coming back to this controller from Razer, and it's nearly 50% off for Black Friday

It's no secret that phone controllers are a dime a dozen, with so many options to choose from that it's enough to make your head spin. So when you come across a deal like seeing the Razer Kishi Ultra for 50% off for Black Friday, it makes you wonder whether you need to add another controller to the arsenal.

When it comes to gaming, Razer is one company that practically everyone knows about, and for good reason. The company offers a wide variety of products, but it only recently started taking the mobile gaming scene a bit more seriously, and it started with the Kishi Ultra.